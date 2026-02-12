Rajpal Yadav’s wife breaks her silence on receiving financial help after husband surrenders in cheque bounce case

New Delhi: After Rajpal Yadav's surrender in Tihar Jail amid the cheque bounce cases, his emotional statement about 'not having any money or friends' got many reactions from fans and industry people on social media. In fact, many have stepped forward to extend financial aid to the actor in distress. On Wednesday, Rajpal Yadav's wife Radha Yadav told a top news agency about the support they have received.

Rajpal Yadav's wife on 'getting support'

She said, "Everybody has stood by him. The industry has been supportive. A big thank you to everyone who is coming forward to help."

Rajpal Yadav's manager Jain also confirmed that many have extended help. "People have taken the initiative to help. They have all promised support, and it is not only financial. It is true that Salman, Ajay, Varun and David Dhawan have called. In what capacity and how they will help is yet to be known. They are all well-wishers of Rajpal bhai," NDTV quoted him as saying.

Bollywood steps in for Rajpal Yadav

Among the first ones was actor Sonu Sood, who offered him a film and gave the signing amount as an advance. Gurmeet Chaudhary, music composer Rao Inderjit Yadav, Mika Singh, Guru Randhawa among others have also offered financial assistance.

Other than these, industry biggies including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Varun Dhawan have also reportedly extended financial aid to the actor.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was sent to Tihar jail after the Delhi High Court rejected his plea seeking more time to repay the outstanding amount in a cheque-bounce cases. The actor was asked to pay Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him and directed that the amount already deposited with the registrar general of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.

He had reportedly taken Rs 5 crore from a Delhi-based businessman in 2010 to invest in his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata.