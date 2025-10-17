Rajpal Yadav Shares How His Wife Keeps Him Spiritually Connected With Radha Krishna

Mumbai: Actor Rajpal Yadav recently opened up about the special role his wife plays in keeping him spiritually connected with Radha Krishna.

In a heartfelt birthday tribute, he expressed his gratitude for her guidance and support, highlighting how her presence strengthens his faith and devotion. On Friday, the comedian took to his Instagram handle and posted his photo with his wife, Radha, alongside a sweet note. In a rare and candid shot, the couple can be seen sharing a romantic pose, their heads gently touching as they smile for the camera.

For the caption, Rajpal Yadav wrote, “There are two Radha's in my life, one is my ancestral goddess Radharani who is the tilak of my forehead and one is my adhangini, companion Radha who is my pride and pride! Thank you Radha for coming into my life and keeping me connected with Radha Krishna in the true meaning! Thank you for being the responsible person that you are, the way you have handled home and family, and you have supported me for the last 22 years, it's commendable! It won't be incorrect to say, You are great! Love you! God bless you, may you live thousands of years! Happy Birthday.”(sic)

Rajpal Yadav and his wife, Radha, got married in 2003. The couple first met in 2001 on the set of the film “The Hero” and, after dating for two years, tied the knot in a private ceremony.

In June, the couple celebrated 22 years of togetherness. The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor shared a heartfelt note, praising Radha for gracefully embracing every role—as a wife, mother, and daughter-in-law—and acknowledging how her steadfast support has shaped their life together.

Sharing a series of their photos, Rajpal Yadav wrote, “22 years of togetherness, but seems like yesterday. Radha ji, you maintained every relationship so beautifully — a wife, a mother, a daughter-in-law... And above all, being my greatest strength. This journey could never have been complete without you. Your smile, your company, your everything still touches the heart. This post is not a picture, but a memory of the loving journey you were my soulmate — and always will be. @radharajpalyadav Happy Anniversary.”