/Rajpal Yadav skips VIP queue at Lalbaugcha Raja, stands with devotees for darshan; netizens react - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav was recently spotted at Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. The actor had arrived seeking Bappa's blessings, but unlike many celebrities who opt for VIP entry, Rajpal Yadav chose to wait in the general line alongside other devotees. Videos of his visit to the famous Ganpati have has been circulating online. In the video he can be seen standing in the public line for darshan. He was spotted chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya," greeting people around him and posing for selfies with fans. Watch the video here:
The visit comes at a time when Rajpal is dealing with an ongoing legal matter tied to a cheque-bounce case, with the financial liability reportedly touching close to Rs 9 crore.
The video drew a wave of appreciative comments online, with many praising his decision to skip VIP treatment. One user wrote, "Bhai VIP ho to iske Jaise." Another commented, "This is the true devotion which honestly comes to darshan with everyone else. Proud of you Rampal Yadav sir. Salute to you sir." Others wrote, "That's the Real one," and "Aap ne dil jeet liya bhai."
More users chimed in with messages like "Huge respect SIR," "Super acting super behavior super man he's a GEM," and "This is called true devotion God meets the hard work. vip only for name."
As for the legal case, it traces back to 2010, when Rajpal borrowed close to Rs 5 crore from Murli Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial venture Ata Pata Laapata. When the film failed to recover its costs, the resulting repayment dispute led to several cheque-bounce cases against him, with interest and additional charges adding to the total liability over time.
In July 2026, the Delhi High Court upheld Rajpal Yadav's conviction and sentenced him to three months in jail in each of the seven cheque-bounce cases, with the sentences set to run concurrently. The court also ordered him to make payments to the complainant.
The case is now before the Supreme Court. In September, the top court gave Rajpal a two-week deadline to deposit a Rs 2 crore demand draft and directed him to surrender his passport, calling it his final opportunity to show compliance with its orders. The next hearing has been set for October 5. Even as the legal proceedings continue, Rajpal Yadav was seen at Lalbaugcha Raja, waiting his turn among fellow devotees.
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