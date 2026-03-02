Rajpal Yadav SLAMS Priyadarshan's 'poor education' remark, sets record straight after legal row, says 'I am a well-educated person...'

New Delhi: Actor Rajpal Yadav has strongly responded to filmmaker Priyadarshan over recent remarks that appeared to link his past legal troubles to “poor education,” calling the assumption misplaced and uninformed.

The reaction comes days after Yadav was granted interim bail and released from Tihar Jail in connection with a 2012 cheque-bounce case.

'This has nothing to do with education'

Addressing the comments in an interaction with SCREEN, Yadav firmly dismissed the notion that his educational background had any role in his legal issues.

“Poor education doesn’t apply here. This is completely wrong,” he said, adding that the filmmaker may not be fully aware of his background.

“I am a well-educated person. I have been working from the age of 11 to 55. Even the biggest stalwarts land in trouble at some point, but this has nothing to do with education. Had I been poorly educated, I wouldn’t have survived in this industry for 25–30 years,” Yadav stated.

Priyadarshan’s Earlier Remarks

In an interview with Midday, Priyadarshan spoke about his long association with the actor, recalling that he first noticed Yadav’s performance in the 2000 film Jungle. He later cast him in Malamaal Weekly, after which Yadav went on to feature in several of his films.

The director also revealed that he had asked the producers of his upcoming project to increase Yadav’s remuneration in light of his situation. I have known Rajpal for over 20 years. I saw him for the first time in Jungle [2000] and was surprised by his performance. My first film with him was Malamaal Weekly [2006], and after that, he has starred in most of my films. I told the producers [Jubilee Films] of my next to pay Rajpal more than what he charges because of his situation. We want to save him. The producers have agreed. Rajpal plays the villain in my movie,” Priyadarshan had said.

“No Bitterness, Only Respect”

Despite disagreeing with the remark, Yadav made it clear that he harbours no resentment toward the filmmaker. He said he holds immense respect for Priyadarshan, along with directors Ram Gopal Varma and David Dhawan.

“I respect three directors immensely -- Ram Gopal Varma, David Dhawan and Priyadarshan. I’ve done over 50 films with just these three. I’m like Priyanji’s son,” he said. “But Priyanji or anyone else doesn’t know the full story, so such judgements don’t hold value."

Rejects Sympathy Narrative

Yadav also dismissed suggestions that he requires special support from the film industry.

Reacting to comments by actor Sonu Sood, who had spoken about offering him work, Yadav said, “Please get over the misconception that I need to ask for work. There is no shame in asking, but cinema is my passion. I work in a way that work stays with me.”

Busy Slate Ahead

On the professional front, the actor confirmed that he remains actively engaged with multiple projects. He is set to reunite with Priyadarshan for Bhooth Bangla and is also part of the ensemble cast of Welcome To The Jungle.

Apart from these, Yadav is working on Haiwaan, two web series, and two additional films currently under wraps. He recently marked his digital debut by launching his own YouTube channel.