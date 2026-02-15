Rajpal Yadav thanks Salman Khan in viral clip: Has he walked out of Tihar Jail? Fact check

New Delhi: A video is circulating widely on social media in which Rajpal Yadav is seen thanking Salman Khan, triggering speculation about whether the actor has been released from Tihar Jail in connection with the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case.

In the viral clip, Rajpal is heard calling Salman Khan a constant source of support. This has led to widespread assumptions online that Salman may have helped him secure bail in the ongoing debt case.

BIG NEWS: RAJPAL YADAV IS OUT OF JAIL



Rajpal Yadav is reportedly out of jail now, and soon after his release, he thanked Salman Khan for his support. He said:

"Salman Bhai is like a brother to me. There are very few people like him in our industry — he is always helping…

What did Rajpal Yadav say in the video?

In the video, Rajpal can be heard saying, “Salman bhai bade bhai ki tarah hain. Salman bhai ke saath aaj baith kar andar se bahut khushi mehsoos hoti hai,”

while praising the superstar for helping people in the industry.

When reporters ask him about relief, he adds,“Sach mein relieved mehsoos kar raha hoon.”

The timing of the clip led many users to believe it was recent. One user wrote, “@BeingSalmanKhan thank you for helping him.” Another commented, “Fake news, he is still in jail, this is an old video.” A third clarified, “It’s an old video. He is still in jail. Check the facts before sharing.”

Is Rajpal Yadav released from jail?

No. Rajpal Yadav is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. The video going viral is from an earlier period when he was released after serving jail time in 2018.

At that time, the actor had spent around three months in jail after being convicted for failing to repay a Rs 5 crore loan taken to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. The case involved bounced cheques and proceedings under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Later, the Delhi High Court granted him time to repay the debt, but he failed to meet the deadlines.

Rajpal Yadav’s cheque bounce case

Rajpal Yadav surrendered on February 5, 2026, following Delhi High Court orders. The court had earlier directed him to surrender to Tihar Jail authorities on February 4, 2026. Rajpal sought more time, but his plea was dismissed.

The next hearing on his bail plea is scheduled for February 16.

Several Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan and Sonu Sood, have reportedly helped him financially in the past to clear parts of his debt