Rajpal Yadav walks out of Tihar after Interim bail, says: '10% logo ek baar jeewan jeene ka mauka...'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday after being granted interim bail by the Delhi High Court in a cheque bounce case.

The actor had surrendered before authorities on February 5 and spent 12 days in custody. On February 16, the High Court granted an interim suspension of his sentence until March 18. Following the court’s order, the Karkardooma Court issued a release warrant, leading to his release on February 17.

Court Conditions for Bail

A bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma ordered the interim suspension of Yadav’s sentence, subject to certain conditions. The court directed the actor to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh along with one surety of the same amount.

While granting relief, the court also noted that Rs 1.5 crore had been deposited in the respondent’s bank account.

Will the actor make a film on Tihar Jail?

Speaking exclusively to Zee News after his release, Yadav clarified that he has no immediate plans to make a film or write a book about his time in jail.

“Nahi, film banane ke liye nahi. Tihar se nikalte hi maine ek prarthana ki hai,” he said, explaining that making a film requires permissions and the involvement of 150–200 people, including a writer and director. “Abhi film banana jaldbaazi hogi (It would be too soon to make a film).”

The actor, however, said his 12-day stay made him reflect deeply on the prison system. He appealed to jail authorities across the country to consider giving certain inmates a second chance.

“Par meri salah yeh hai ki jo 10% log hain, jin ka ek hi case hai ya jinse gusse mein galti ho gayi un,he ek baar phir se jeevan jeene ka aur mainstream mein kaam karne ka mauka diya jana chahiye. (Without any politics or personal interest, I want to request that those 10% of inmates who may have committed a mistake in anger or have a single case against them be given one more opportunity to return to the mainstream and rebuild their lives. Law is supreme kanoon sarvopriye hai, and I respect that. But I fold my hands and request authorities to help such individuals reform),” he said.

“Indian Cinema Was, Is and Will Always Be With Me”

Reflecting on his journey, Yadav said he has devoted decades to the entertainment industry.

“I have been working in cinema for 25 years, did television for three years, and spent 10–12 years in theatre training. I started earning at the age of 11, from supporting myself to buying books,” he shared.

Expressing gratitude, he added, “By God’s grace, crores of people know me today. Some have blessed me, some prayed for me, some supported me emotionally or financially, and many showed love through social media. I thank everyone.”

The actor reaffirmed his commitment to the film industry. “Indian cinema was with me, is with me, and will always remain with me. Even if I take 500 births, I would want to be part of Indian cinema and belong to the same village where I was born.”

Concluding on an emotional note, Yadav said he now seeks time for reflection. “I know time is the greatest healer and gives life energy. I need some time.”