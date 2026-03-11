Advertisement
RAJPAL YADAV

Rajpal Yadav's emotional reaction to 'Malamaal Weekly' turning 20, says 'Yakeen nahi ho raha!'

Released in 2006, 'Malamaal Weekly' featured a strong cast including Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, Riteish Deshmukh, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani.

Mar 11, 2026
Rajpal Yadav's emotional reaction to 'Malamaal Weekly' turning 20, says 'Yakeen nahi ho raha!'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: The popular comedy film 'Malamaal Weekly' has completed 20 years since its release, and actor Rajpal Yadav marked the special occasion by thanking fans who continue to shower love on the film.

The actor, who played a memorable character in Priyadarshan's comedy, shared a post on social media as the film clocked two decades on Tuesday. The movie is still remembered for its funny scenes and the strong performances of its cast.

To mark the occasion, Rajpal Yadav shared a video compilation on social media showcasing some of his funniest scenes from the film. Along with the video, he also thanked fans for their love and support over the years.

"Yakeen nahi ho raha ki 20 saal ho gaye! Bajey ko aur film ko itna pyar dene ke liye aap sabka dil se shukriya," read the caption of his post.

The story follows Lilaram, played by Paresh Rawal, a lottery ticket seller in the poor village of Laholi. When one of the lottery tickets he sells wins a huge jackpot, Lilaram comes up with a plan to claim the prize for himself. What follows is a chain of funny situations and misunderstandings that keep movie buffs in stitches.

The film was based on the 1998 Irish movie 'Waking Ned.' Over the years, the story also inspired remakes in other languages, including the Telugu film 'Bhagyalakshmi Bumper Draw' (2006), the Kannada film 'Dakota Picture' (2012), and the Malayalam film 'Aamayum Muyalum' (2014). 

