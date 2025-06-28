‘Raju Loves Drama With Comedy’: Aamir Khan Opens Up On Teaming With Rajkumar Hirani For Dadasaheb Phalke Biopic

New Delhi: After the success of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan has opened up about his upcoming collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on the legendary filmmaker Dadasaheb Phalke.

Following the historic success of 3 Idiots and PK, this marks the third collaboration between Aamir and Hirani. Both previous films were widely praised for their clever humor, emotional storytelling, and strong narratives hallmarks of the Aamir-Hirani combo.

In a recent interview, when asked whether humor would also be a part of the Phalke biopic, Aamir said:

“I think Raju and Abhijat [Joshi, writer] have a special leaning towards comedy — and so do I. All three of us really like humour, and I think that’s the genre Raju enjoys most: drama with humour. So this will probably fall into the same space.”

Filming for the project is expected to begin in October 2025. Aamir Khan will start preparations soon after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par.

To authentically capture the era in which the story is set, VFX studios based in Los Angeles have developed AI-driven visual references. The script — in development for over four years — has been written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, Hindukush Bharadwaj, and Avishkar Bharadwaj.