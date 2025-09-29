Rajvir Jawanda Accident: Diljit Dosanjh Pauses Hong Kong Concert To Pray For Singer’s Recovery - WATCH

New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda was hospitalised following a serious bike accident that occurred on Saturday, September 27. According to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Rajvir was admitted in an "extremely critical condition" at 1:45 pm on September 28. The news has deeply concerned his fans and the Punjabi music community.

Diljit Dosanjh Appeals to Fans During Hong Kong Concert

During his recent concert in Hong Kong, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took a moment to update his audience about Rajvir’s condition. He urged everyone to keep the singer in their prayers, saying, "We have a very dear brother. He is a very great singer, Rajvir Jawanda. He met with a bike accident." Diljit emphasised the power of prayers and hoped for Rajvir’s speedy recovery, adding, "His shows are very beautiful. I think he has never been caught in any controversy. He loves everyone a lot."

Social Media Support

Diljit had earlier shared a heartfelt message on social media, writing, "Praying for @rajvirjawandaofficial Veera. Just Heard About The Accident News." Other prominent Punjabi artists, including Gurdas Maan, Neeru Bajwa, Ammy Virk, and Binnu Dhillon, also extended their support online.

Rajvir Jawanda Health Update

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Fortis Hospital in Mohali to meet Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda and provided an update on his health, stating that while the singer remains unconscious, his condition is "better than yesterday." Rajvir, who sustained severe head and spine injuries in a serious road accident on September 27, was initially admitted in an extremely critical state, with his heart and other organs not functioning properly upon arrival. Mann said that recovery from head injuries is slow, and expert opinions are being sought as Rajvir continues to receive treatment from a team of neurosurgeons and critical care specialists.

The singer, known for hits like "Kali Jawande Di" and "Mera Dil," is deeply loved by fans worldwide who are praying for his recovery.