Rakesh Roshan Caught In Tense Moment Outside Nephew’s Wedding With Members Of Transgender Community; Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan recently attended his nephew Eshaan Roshan’s wedding in Mumbai. Eshaan tied the knot with his longtime partner, Aishwarya Singh, on Tuesday, December 23, in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

However, videos circulating on social media from outside the wedding venue have sparked online debate. One such clip appears to show Rakesh Roshan involved in a tense exchange with members of the Kinnar (transgender) community who had arrived to bless the newlyweds, a customary practice at weddings.

In a video shared by Instant Bollywood, members of the community are seen offering blessings to the bride, Aishwarya Singh, who was dressed in a pink bridal outfit. Another clip shows an evidently irritated Rakesh Roshan speaking to them, while they are heard saying that they were present only to bless the couple.

Eshaan Roshan was also visible in the footage. Following the interaction, Rakesh Roshan was later seen posing with Eshaan for the paparazzi outside the venue.

Netizens react

The incident quickly drew mixed reactions on social media. While some users criticised the filmmaker’s alleged behaviour, others commented on the broader issue of money demands at weddings.

“I think she could have accepted the blessing a bit more warmly and graciously. No need to be such a diva,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Rs 10 lakh maang liye honge kyunki yeh log crores mein kamaate hain, na?”

Others took a more critical stance, with comments such as, “Why should money give them the right to extort?” and “The government needs to regulate this.”

Hrithik Roshan attends cousin’s wedding

Actor Hrithik Roshan was also present at his cousin Eshaan Roshan’s wedding celebrations. He arrived at the venue with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, making a stylish entry that caught the attention of photographers.

For the occasion, the Krrish actor opted for a classic and elegant outfit and was seen greeting the paparazzi politely before heading inside with his sons.

Rakesh Roshan was later spotted smiling and posing for photographs with the bride outside the venue. Several videos showing members of the Roshan family dancing and celebrating at the wedding have since surfaced online and are being widely shared on social media.

(Inputs from ANI)