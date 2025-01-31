Rakesh Roshan Talks About Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan Divorce; 'They Had A Misunderstanding'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has finally broken his silence on his son Hrithik Roshan’s divorce from Sussanne Khan, shedding light on their relationship post-separation. In a candid interview, the veteran director shared that despite their split, Sussanne is still considered a member of their family.

Speaking about their divorce, Rakesh Roshan said that while the decision to part ways was between Hrithik and Sussanne, it has not changed how he views her. “Whatever happened was between the couple. For me, Sussanne is still Sussanne. They were in love, they had a misunderstanding, that is for them to resolve. As for us, she came into our house as a family, and she still remains a member of the family,” he stated to Yuvaa.

Both Hrithik and Sussanne have never publicly disclosed the reasons behind their divorce, choosing instead to maintain a respectful and cordial relationship over the years.

When asked whether Hrithik confides in him about his personal life, Rakesh Roshan revealed an interesting dynamic between them. He admitted that both Hrithik and his sister, Sunaina Roshan, were somewhat “scared” of him while growing up.

“Hrithik and my daughter are a little scared of me. I don’t know, maybe because I am a well-disciplined man. I am not short-tempered, nor am I someone who scolds others, but I am very disciplined,” he shared. However, he added that things have changed over time. “When they were little, they wouldn’t talk to me openly. Now they do. Now, we are like friends at home,” he said, suggesting that their bond has evolved into one of mutual respect and understanding.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan tied the knot in 2000 after dating for four years. They were one of Bollywood’s most adored couples until they announced their separation in 2014. Despite ending their marriage, they have continued to maintain a close friendship, frequently co-parenting their sons and spending time together as a family.

Over the years, both have moved on in their personal lives. Sussanne is currently in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is dating actress and singer Saba Azad. However, what stands out about their dynamic is their modern and progressive approach to relationships.

Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne, and Arslan are often seen partying together and celebrating special occasions. Their blended circle of friends showcases their maturity and mutual respect for one another.