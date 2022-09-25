Rakhi Sawant calls herself 'Smriti Irani pt 2,' is to join politics! WATCH

New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most active celebrities on social media today. She often shares her pictures and videos and also entertains her fans with her banter with the paparazzi. Recently, while talking to the paps she called herself 'Smriti Irani Pt. 2' and it has taken over the internet.

A video is going VIRAL on social media where Rakhi can be seen announcing that she is all set to enter politics.

Rakhi said, "I am very happy today. It was actually a secret that I am going to content elections in 2022. Modi ji and Amit Shah ji were supposed to announce this but it is my fortune that my dream girl, darling Hema Malini has now announced that I’ll contest elections now. Doesn’t matter who announced it. Whether it is Modi ji or Hema ji, it’s the same. I will be Smriti Irani part 2."

Further, she added, "I am so happy that I’ll contest the elections. Will you all support me? Thank You Hema Malini ji for saying such good words for me."

Earlier, actress and BJP MP Hema Malini was asked about Kangana Ranaut's rumoured political debut from Mathura, in her befitting reply she included Rakhi's example. "You won't get the politicians who want to run from Mathura elected. But you put it in everyone's head that only film stars should contest elections, that Mathura only wants film stars. Tomorrow, Rakhi Sawant will also contest elections," she said.

Rakhi replied with this video a few hours after Hema Malini's statement.