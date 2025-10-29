Rakhi Sawant Comes Out In Support Of 'Dharti Pe Devta' Salman Khan, Says Abhinav Kashyap Ne 'Ladkibazi Shuru Kar Di Thi' On Dabangg Sets

New Delhi: The war of words between Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has been making headlines for quite sometime. The fight is not new but the latter has been making several claims against the Bigg Boss 19 host in several of his interviews. In 2020, it was first when Kashyap on his social media handle allege that Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and their father, Salim Khan, have ruined his career. Now, Rakhi Sawant has come out in full support of the star and slammed the filmmaker.

Rakhi Sawant Supports Salman Khan

Rakhi Sawant on her recent podcast with Hindi Rush, on YouTube supported Salman Khan in this feud and said, "Bhai, dharti pe devta hai wo [Salman Khan]. Mere liye bahut kiya hai, kaam dilwaya hai. Main market mein down ho gai thi, kaam dilwaya, Bigg Boss mein liya, meri maa ka cancer treatment mein help ki."

Abhinav Kashyap Ne 'Ladkibaazi' Shuru Kardi Thi

Rakhi Sawant alleged, "Ek kaan kajura hai ... Woh takla (Abhinav Kashyap) Salman ke khilaf bahut bol raha hai aajkal. Tu jidhar bhi mila takle, tujhe chappal se maaroongi. Koi to Dabangg film mein director liya tha usko. Pata nahi kaun hai wo, hum to naam nahi lenge. Meri juban kharab nahi karoongi us takle ka naam lekar."

She added, "Ladkibazi start kar di thi usne" she added while claiming that Kashyap misbehaved on the set and was thrown out for wasting Salman Khan's money. She called him, "Salman ke dushman".

"Abhi media mein aakar ganda-ganda bol raha hai, unke parivaar ke baare mein.. Jhooth bolta hai. 10 ande marungi."

Before Rakhi, Ektaa Kapoor also came out in Salman's support on social media.

The host of Bigg Boss 19 also addressed the issue without taking any names on one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.