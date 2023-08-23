Rakhi Sawant Makes Shocking Allegations Against Husband Adil Khan, Accuses Him Of Selling Her Nude Videos For Rs 47 Lakhs

New Delhi: Controversy queen and Bigg Boss star Rakhi Sawant and her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani have engaged in a war of words. The former couple have levelled some new serious allegations against each other, with both claiming they suffered physical assault and cheating. Rakhi's whose marriage with Adil Khan has been extremely controversial, held a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday and accused the UAE-based businessman of making her convert to Islam forcefully. She also accused him of raping him, selling his nude videos in Dubai for huge amount of money, and hiding about his sexuality.

During the press conference, Rakhi Sawant claimed that Adil recorded her nude videos during their honeymoon and sold them to Arabs for Rs 47 lakhs. "I am in bathroom and he's shooting. I was his wife and he was raping me in the house," Rakhi said. The actress also accused him of hiding his sexuality and claimed that he would indulge in sex with other women and men in front of her. "I saw him having sex



Rakhi further accused Adil of physically assaulting her during their five months of marriage and forcefully converting her to Islam.

Rakhi Sawant Accuses Adil Khan Of Murdering A Guy

In the press conference, Rakhi stated that someone known as Mumtaaz from Mysuru is related to Adil. Her son made a video with the actress in Taj which got viral. Adil got him murdered in a road accident as his bike was hit by a truck. Rakhi claimed that Adil confessed to killing the guy to her later.

The actress also claimed that when she came out of Bigg Boss Marathi show, she learned about Adil's extra-marital affairs with other women. Rakhi claimed that she was pregnant at that time, and after learning about her husband's infidelity, she had a miscarriage. She claimed that she never had an abortion as it is a sin for her.

For the unversed, Rakhi's estranged husband Adil Khan was arrested by the Mumbai police earlier this year after the actress filed a complaint against him, accusing him of fraud, infidelity, and assault. After being imprisoned for five months in a Mysuru jail, Adil was released from prison. On August 21, he held a press conference in Mumbai where he shared his ordeal before the mediapersons. He dismissed the allegations levelled against him by Rakhi and instead, accused the actress of drugging him, assault, and falsely implicating him in a rape case.

Rakhi Sawant announced her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani in January this year. According to the actress, the two had a nikah ceremony at a hotel in Mysuru in July 2022. She stated that the couple hid their wedding from the public at his request.

Soon after she made the announcement, Rakhi accused her husband of cheating on her with another woman. She filed a complaint in the police station and accused Adil of cheating and domestic violence. She also alleged that Adil took away her Rs 1.5 cr hard-earned money.