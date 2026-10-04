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  • /Rakhi Sawant slams Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani, calls her ‘pati chor’ and ‘gold digger’

Rakhi Sawant slams Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani, calls her ‘pati chor’ and ‘gold digger’

Rakhi Sawant has lashed out at Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani while defending his wife Sunita Ahuja amid their ongoing marital controversy.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 07:18 AM IST|Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 07:18 AM IST
Rakhi Sawant slams Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani, calls her ‘pati chor’ and ‘gold digger’

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Rakhi Sawant slams Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend Komal Rani, calls her ‘pati chor’ and ‘gold digger’
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