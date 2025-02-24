Rakhi Sawant Slams Hardik Pandya Says He Got Separated From His Wife Who Was Is Lucky Charm

Mumbai: India’s thrilling victory over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has sparked celebrations across the nation. Virat Kohli’s sensational century led India to a four-wicket win, solidifying his status as one of the greatest cricketers of all time. While fans rejoiced, actress and entertainer Rakhi Sawant shared her reaction to the match, making some controversial remarks about Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Rakhi, who watched the high-voltage India vs. Pakistan clash on February 23 alongside Pakistani actor and businessman Dodi Khan, expressed her happiness over India’s win. In a video shared online, she playfully teased Dodi Khan, reminding him of India’s dominance in the match. “Congratulations, India has won! Look at Dodi, his face has dropped. Kohli made you run all over the field,” she joked.

Dodi, taking the comments sportingly, acknowledged India’s excellent performance and hailed Virat Kohli as the “God of Cricket” after Sachin Tendulkar. “When someone plays well, they deserve praise. India played exceptionally well. Kohli, you have our respect. After Sachin, you are truly the God of Cricket,” he said.

During the conversation, Rakhi also showered praises on Virat’s wife, Anushka Sharma, calling her his lucky charm. “Kohli, you were amazing! Anushka, you are truly his lucky charm. May God bless your relationship,” she said. However, her praise for Kohli soon turned into criticism of Hardik Pandya. Taking a jab at the Indian all-rounder, she remarked, “Pandya, what are you doing? Where is your lucky charm? Look at your game, improve yourself!”

Rakhi’s comments come amid reports of Hardik Pandya’s separation from his wife, Natasa Stankovic, nearly a year ago. While Pandya has remained tight-lipped about his personal life, his on-field performances have been under scrutiny, with many questioning his form.

As always, Rakhi Sawant’s remarks have ignited discussions on social media, with fans divided over her take on Hardik Pandya. While some agreed with her assessment, others criticized her for making personal remarks about the cricketer’s life. Regardless, Rakhi remains as outspoken as ever, adding her unique touch to the ongoing cricket fever.