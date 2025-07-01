New Delhi: Model-actress Shefali Jariwala's sudden death due to cardiac arrest left her family, friends and fans shocked. Soon after the demise, several reports alleged that the 42-year-old was taking some anti-ageing medication, which once again opened debate over such procedures in the glam world. Recently, actress Mallika Sherawat dropped a selfie video saying, "Good Morning. I just woke up and thought I will make this selfie video and share it with you all. There's no filter I am using, there's no makeup I've put on. I haven't even brushed my hair yet."

Mallika Sherawa's 'No Botox' Video

She captioned the video as: saying NO to Botox & Fillers. Instead of chasing youth wt these artificial procedures, I’m nurturing it from within. Eating clean, hydration, sleeping early & exercises are some of the practices I regularly follow. Let’s embrace our natural glow #nobotox #nofillers #authenticbeauty #naturalglow #healthyliving

The video has received a mixed response online from netizens and celebs. While some hailed her natural beauty, others bashed her timing, espcially after Shefali's shocking death although Mallika did not name anyone in the video.

Rakhi Sawant Slams Mallika Sherawat

Rakhi Sawant slammed Mallika Sherawat for posting this 'No Botox' video just 2 days after Shefali Jariwala's sudden demise. In a video chat with India Forums, Rakhi reacted strongly to Mallika's post. She said "Kya hai yeh? Upar se Mallika Sherawat bolti hai mei natural hu botox ki wajah se Shefali ko kuch hua hai. Kya galat hai? Hum nai jante nai? Forensic report, doctor bataenge na usko ya hua tha? Mallika Sherawat tum behte ganga mei haath mat dho. Kisi ka acha nai kar sakte toh bura bhi mat karo. Khudka face batari hai oh mei toh bahut khubsurat hu. Bheege Hoth tere, pyasa dil mera, kabhi mere saath ek raat guzar. Bahut tumne raatein guzari hai. Guzar guzar ke tum America set hoh gayi bhai. Theek hai? Tum mat bolo kisi ko."

Shefali Jariwala's Sudden Death

Shefali Jariwala became an overnight sensation after starring in the remix video of Kaanta Laga in 2002. She was also seen in few music videos later, followed by her successful Bigg Boss 13 stint.

The actress was reportedly undergoing anti-ageing treatment for the last five-six years. The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed. The post-mortem report is likely to be released soon. She was 42.