Raksha Bandhan 2025: Bhumi Pednekar On Her Bond With Sister Samiksha Pednekar, 'My Sister Can...'

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Bhumi Pednekar, who has been in the news for her massive body transformation and was last seen in The Royals with Ishaan Khatter recently opened up on celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan with sister Samiksha Pednekar.

Bhumi Pednekar On Celebrating Raksha Bandhan

In an interview with Bombay Times, the duo spoke about becoming business partners as well. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Bhumi and Samiksha share their idea of Rakhi. Bhumi said, “My mom has our pictures of us tying rakhis from the time we were little kids. Over the years, the meaning of the ritual has changed for us. As its core, Raksha Bandhan for us is all about supporting your sibling, protecting them and just being there for each other." Samiksha adds, “Rakhi would start 10 days before the festival. We would go rakhi shopping and send rakhis via post to our cousin brothers. In fact, to this date, we do that."

Creating brotherly bonds with brothers-from-another-mother, Bhumi added, “Through the years, we met some incredible people who are now our rakhi brothers. I have so many rakhi brothers. It just happens naturally sometimes that you meet some people, and they feel like family. Nikhil Shetty, who I bonded with during my initial years as an actor, is my rakhi brother. He was Shanoo Sharma's rakhi brother and that's how I met him. He's one of the strongest people I know, and he's supported me so much. I lost my father, and he just took on that role so beautifully in my life."

On Losing Their Father

Samiksha and Bhumi further add about battling the toughest phase of their lives after losing their father. Samiksha said, “When dad passed away, Bhumi transformed so quickly. She took over my pain. She took over the responsibility of the house. I really felt that protection."

Bhumi added, “It just happened very organically. It was the correct thing for me to do for my family. We all stood up for each other. We all had our days and our moments. That's what a family unit does. You stand up for each other when the other person is falling. To date, the only person who truly, even emotionally, protects me from the world is my sister. Nobody can say anything about me in front of Samiksha. She can go up against the world for me. Now, we are just not sisters, we are co-founders of a venture we started. Without defining boundaries, we have figured out each other's boundaries. On a lighter note, the beauty of our relationship is that we fight every five minutes. They might look like fights to the world, but to us, it is a way of communication.”