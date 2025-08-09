Raksha Bandhan 2025: From Shilpa Shetty’s Post To Honey Singh’s Tattoo, Celebs Celebrations Steal Spotlight

New Delhi: Raksha Bandhan, a cherished Indian festival that celebrates the sacred bond between siblings, will be observed this year on Saturday, August 9, 2025. More than just a symbolic thread tied on the wrist, Rakhi signifies lifelong promises, emotional support, and unconditional love between brothers and sisters. This festival is also a time for laughter, gifts, and indulging in festive food.

Bollywood Stars Extend Warm Wishes

Several celebrities from the film and television world took to social media to mark the occasion with love and affection for their siblings. Notable names like Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Manisha Koirala posted heartfelt Raksha Bandhan messages for their brothers and sisters.

Yo Yo Honey Singh Dedicates a Tattoo to His Sister

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh made headlines after revealing a new tattoo dedicated to his sister, Sneha Singh. Sharing the ink on Instagram, he captioned the post:

"Happy RakshaBandhan to all the sisters n daughters!! My sixth tattoo of my angel sister SNEHA @_snehasingh I love you Gudiya #sisters #daughters"

The gesture left his sister emotional. Sneha replied in the comments, "Bhaiiiiiiiiiii you’ve left me speechless today. My only prayer is that in every lifetime I live no matter where, no matter when, Babaji keeps me as your sister in this lifetime, I know how deeply blessed I am to already have you Every sister deserves a brother like you #happyrakhi #harharmahadev #loveyoutothe (moon)”

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty Share Sisterly Love

Sisters Shilpa Shetty and Shamita Shetty celebrated the festival with a joint post on Instagram. Their message read, "Tunki Munki - Sister Act" The duo’s playful and affectionate nickname for each other delighted fans and highlighted the warmth of sisterhood.

Shweta Singh Kirti Remembers Late Brother Sushant Singh Rajput

One of the most emotional tributes this Raksha Bandhan came from Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a touching video montage shared on Instagram, she expressed how she still feels her brother’s presence around her. "Sometimes it feels like you never really left. That you’re still here, just beyond the veil, watching silently.

And then, in the next breath, the ache hits. Will I truly never see you again?

Will your laughter remain only an echo? Your voice, a fading memory I cannot grasp?"

Shweta poured out her grief, reflecting on the depth of her pain and her hope for reunion in the afterlife, “Until then, I remain here, still tying a Rakhi on your wrist in my heart,

still praying that wherever you are, you are wrapped in joy, in peace, in light.”

Raksha Bandhan: A Day for Cherished Memories and Renewed Bonds

From tattoos to tearful tributes, Raksha Bandhan 2025 has once again reminded everyone of the unique and irreplaceable relationship shared between siblings. Whether separated by distance, time, or even the afterlife, the thread of Rakhi continues to tie hearts together across every boundary.