Raksha Bandhan 2025: Isha Koppikar Opens Up On Sibling Love & True Meaning of Rakhi

New Delhi: Just as Indian across the globe celebrate the truest bond of sibling love today - Raksha Bandhan, Bollywood actress Isha Koppikar opened up on what the festival of Rakhi means to her. She shared how while growing up, the festival was always a private celebration at the Koppikar household, which meant spending the day with immediate family which included her parents and brother Anosh.

"It’s always been about simple moments. It is sort of a tradition now, ever since I was a child. Mom whips up delicacies that only she can cook, we all keep our phones and gadgets away and stay in, and we just enjoy being together. That time, that laughter, that bond - it’s what makes Rakhi feel so special to me," Isha shares.

"Those are just fun moments, but what truly matters is knowing your sibling has your back, always," Isha says. Her brother, she adds, has been a constant source of strength in her life - a relationship she doesn’t take lightly. "Whether it’s childhood mischief or adult challenges, he’s been right there with me through everything. Rakshabandhan is about presence, not presents and my brother has always provided me with his presence, during good and bad times," she revealed.

Extending the sentiment beyond family, Isha shared talked about the ones she has chosen - friendships that evolve into sibling-like relationships. "I’ve been blessed with some amazing girlfriends who are like sisters to me, and a few close friends who are like brothers. But I strongly believe that you can’t just go around calling people your brother or sister unless you’re willing to honour what that truly means. These relationships come with responsibility, trust, and loyalty. It's not just about tying a rakhi or giving a gift. It’s about showing up, year after year, no matter what," she concluded.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, which typically falls in August.

Here's wishing our readers a very happy Raksha Bandhan!