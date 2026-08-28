/Raksha Bandhan 2026: 7 timeless Bollywood songs to elevate your social media reels & stories

As families across the country gather to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2026, music continues to serve as the ultimate backdrop for honoring the unique bond between siblings. From nostalgic retro classics to modern emotional hits, Bollywood melodies perfectly capture the affection, playful banter, and enduring love that define the festival.
For those looking to express their heartfelt emotions on social media, here is a curated list of seven iconic Bollywood tracks ideal for pairing with your Raksha Bandhan 2026 Instagram stories and reels:
A modern favourite in festive playlists, this deeply emotional track captures the essence of sibling devotion. Its rich melody makes it a great choice for pairing with fresh, vibrant celebration clips.
Arguably the most iconic brother-sister anthem in Hindi cinema, this classic remains a celebration of pure love. Its timeless lyrics make it an indispensable background track for festive posts.
Emphasising unconditional sibling affection, this retro melody adds a layer of genuine warmth to any festive memory shared online.
Filled with innocence, this tender track represents a sister's sweet tribute to her brother. It is the perfect fit for videos aimed at evoking childhood nostalgia.
A soulful composition that highlights the protective vow at the heart of the festival, making it ideal for posts dedicated to lifelong support.
This upbeat, cheerful song celebrates sisterhood and togetherness, offering a lively tune for group family photos and joyful reels.
A legendary track that continues to evoke deep emotion, this classic beautifully portrays the traditional ritual of tying the rakhi.
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