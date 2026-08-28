/Raksha Bandhan 2026: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, and other Bollywood stars share heartfelt festive wishes

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Raksha Bandhan 2026 was celebrated across India with great joy and festive enthusiasm. The festival highlights the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, where sisters tie a rakhi on their brother's wrist, praying for his happiness and longevity, while brothers pledge their lifelong protection and support. Joining millions of fans nationwide, several prominent Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share glimpses of their personal celebrations, festive outfits, and heartfelt family moments.
Actor Akshay Kumar extended warm greetings to his followers on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting both the playful banter and unconditional support that define sibling relationships.
"रिश्ता वो, जिसमें नोकझोंक भी है, प्यार भी है और हर मुश्किल में साथ भी। हर भाई-बहन को रक्षाबंधन की शुभकामनाएं"
(A relationship that has bickering, love, and support through every hardship. Happy Raksha Bandhan to every brother and sister.)
Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut shared pictures of her traditional Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her brother Akshat Ranaut on Instagram. Dressed in festive attire, she tied a rakhi to her brother's wrist and offered a deeply emotional prayer for his prosperity and well-being.
"Mere pyaare Bhai, main Ishwar se prarthna karti hoon ki yeh prem ka bandhan jo maine tumhare haath pe bandha hai yeh sada tumhari Raksha kare... tum hamare Mata Pita ki seva karo, kul ki garima badhao, patni ka sada kalyan karo, santan ki hamesha raksha karo, aur sada jeevan se santusht raho."
"Mere pyaare Bhai, main sada tumhein swasth aur samriddh dekhu, mere liye tum mere mata pita ki he chavi ho tumhara prem aur sanrakshan mujhe sada mile. Sab bahen bhaiyon ko iss ati Priye parv ki bahut shubhkamnaen. Rakshabandhan ki hardik shubhkamnaein."
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni celebrated the festive occasion by sharing a sweet throwback picture on Instagram Stories dedicated to her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Lovingly referring to him as "Rans," Riddhima posted a heartwarming picture capturing their close-knit bond, offering fans a glimpse into the Kapoor family's intimate festive celebrations.
Actor Ayesha Khan also joined the Raksha Bandhan celebrations by sharing a warm family photograph on social media. Surrounded by her siblings, Ayesha captured the joyful spirit of the festival, celebrating togetherness and shared family roots.
Whether through quiet family gatherings or nostalgic online messages, Bollywood's Raksha Bandhan celebrations serve as a gentle reminder that beyond the fame and glamour, stars share the same foundational values of family love, shared memories, and sibling protection. As these social media posts continue to trend online, fans across the globe are enjoying an intimate look into the real-life bonds of their favorite stars.
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