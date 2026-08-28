/Raksha Bandhan 2026: From Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, celebs who share special ‘Rakhi’ bonds

Jai Bhanushali and Miesha Iyer have wholeheartedly accepted each other as "brother and sister". The duo often shares fun and entertaining reels on Instagram, with Jai frequently seen playfully teasing Miesha. The two met during Bigg Boss 15, where they developed a close bond that continued even after the show. Recently, they also featured together in a Raksha Bandhan-themed video for a brand on Instagram.