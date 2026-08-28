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  • /Raksha Bandhan 2026: From Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, celebs who share special ‘Rakhi’ bonds

Raksha Bandhan 2026: From Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, celebs who share special ‘Rakhi’ bonds

On Raksha Bandhan, celebrities like Salman Khan–Bina Kak and Bipasha Basu–Rocky S celebrate special “Rakhi sibling” bonds that go beyond blood relations.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2026: From Salman Khan to Alia Bhatt, celebs who share special ‘Rakhi’ bonds
Image Credit: ANI

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