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  • /Raksha Bandhan 2026: Kriti Sanon ties rakhi to sister Nupur, playfully reacts to 'Rakhi fashion committee'

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Kriti Sanon ties rakhi to sister Nupur, playfully reacts to 'Rakhi fashion committee'

Actor Kriti Sanon marked Raksha Bandhan 2026 by tying a rakhi to her sister Nupur, taking a playful jab at the "Rakhi fashion committee" to remind fans that family connection matters more than festive attire.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 03:44 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Kriti Sanon ties rakhi to sister Nupur, playfully reacts to 'Rakhi fashion committee'
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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