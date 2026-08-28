/Raksha Bandhan 2026: Kriti Sanon ties rakhi to sister Nupur, playfully reacts to 'Rakhi fashion committee'

As the nation celebrates Raksha Bandhan 2026, Bollywood stars are taking to social media to share their festive moments, highlighting that beyond fashion and glamour, the essence of the festival lies in shared bonds, love, and core traditions. From playful sisterly moments to traditional family rituals, celebrities provided fans an intimate look into their holiday celebrations.
Actor Kriti Sanon brought a lighthearted and refreshing energy to the ongoing online discussions surrounding festive attire by sharing a Raksha Bandhan post alongside her sister, Nupur Sanon. The sisters celebrated the occasion by tying rakhis to each other, reinforcing their close sisterly bond.
Posting a picture of their tied wrists on Instagram, Kriti playfully addressed the chatter around festive styling:
"While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session We’re focusing on what really matters. Happy Rakhi to all"
The witty remark gently redirected the public focus back to the core values of the occasion. The moment complemented her recent statement emphasizing that the essence of festivals is rooted in emotions and meaningful traditions rather than strictly what one wears.
Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Akshat Ranaut, sharing a series of pictures capturing their traditional family rituals. The photos showcased Kangana applying a tilak to her brother's forehead and tying a rakhi, while another picture showed her brother touching her feet to seek blessings.
Along with the photos, Kangana penned a deeply emotional note in Hindi, praying for her brother's long life, health, and family prosperity:
"Mere pyaare Bhai, main Ishwar se prarthna karti hoon ki yeh prem ka bandhan jo maine tumhare haath pe bandha hai yeh sada tumhari Raksha kare... tum hamare Mata Pita ki seva karo, kul ki garima badhao, patni ka sada kalyan karo, santan ki hamesha raksha karo, aur sada jeevan se santusht raho."
"Mere pyaare Bhai main sada tumhein swasth aur samriddh dekhu, mere liye tum mere mata pita ki he chavi ho tumhara prem aur sanrakshan mujhe sada mile. Sab bahen bhaiyon ko iss ati Priye parv ki bahut shubhkamnaen. Rakshabandhan ki hardik shubhkamnaein."
Whether celebrating sisterhood like the Sanon sisters or honouring traditional customs like Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood figures across the board continue to mark Raksha Bandhan 2026 by reaffirming their commitment to family. Their social media posts serve as a popular reminder that amidst busy filming schedules, the enduring warmth of sibling relationships remains a central priority.
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