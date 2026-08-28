Raksha Bandhan 2026: Riddhima Kapoor shares unseen childhood picture with Ranbir Kapoor

Raksha Bandhan 2026: Raksha Bandhan brought back old memories for Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who marked the festival by sharing a childhood picture with her brother Ranbir Kapoor and their mother, Neetu Kapoor.
Riddhima shared a throwback family picture on her Instagram Stories, giving fans a glimpse of the siblings from their growing-up years. In the photograph, young Riddhima and Ranbir can be seen posing with Neetu Kapoor.
Ranbir looked adorable in a blue T-shirt and jeans, while Riddhima also smiled for the camera. Sharing the picture, Riddhima wished her brother with a short message, writing, "Happy Rakhi Rans. Love you," along with red heart emojis.
Riddhima and Ranbir are the children of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The siblings have often spoken about their close bond over the years.
Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities also took to social media to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and share moments with their siblings.
Kangana Ranaut also marked the festival with her brother. The actor shared a series of pictures from the celebrations, showing her taking part in the Raksha Bandhan rituals. In the pictures, Kangana can be seen tying a rakhi on her brother's wrist and applying tilak to his forehead.
Along with the pictures, Kangana shared a special message for her "pyaare Bhai" and prayed for his health, happiness and prosperity. She wrote, "Main Ishwar se prarthna karti hoon ki yeh prem ka bandhan jo maine tumhare haath pe bandha hai yeh sada tumhari Raksha kare, tum hamare Mata Pita ki seva karo, kul ki garima badhao, patni ka sada kalyan karo, santan ki hamesha raksha karo, aur sada jeevan se santusht raho."
"Mere pyaare Bhai main sada tumhein swasth aur samriddh dekhu, mere liye tum mere mata pita ki he chavi ho tumhara prem aur sanrakshan mujhe sada mile. Sab bahen bhaiyon ko iss ati Priye parv ki bahut shubhkamnaen. Rakshabandhan ki hardik shubhkamnaein," she added.
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