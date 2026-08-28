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Raksha Bandhan 2026: Riddhima Kapoor shares unseen childhood picture with Ranbir Kapoor

Raksha Bandhan 2026 saw Riddhima Kapoor Sahni share a nostalgic childhood photo with brother Ranbir Kapoor alongside Neetu Kapoor, while Kangana Ranaut posted traditional celebration pictures and a heartfelt prayer for her brother.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 02:31 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2026: Riddhima Kapoor shares unseen childhood picture with Ranbir Kapoor
Image Credit: @riddhimakapoor/instagram

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