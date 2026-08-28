/Raksha Bandhan 2026 special: Bollywood sibling duos redefining brotherly love on and off screen

On the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, cinema lovers are celebrating the real-life Bollywood brother duos whose journeys prove that while fame and spotlight may shift, brotherhood remains an enduring constant. Grounded in shared dreams, mutual support, and undeniable strength, these celebrated pairs embody the true spirit of sibling love both on and off the camera.
Here is a closer look at prominent brother duos in B-Town who continue to set major sibling goals.
As sons of the legendary actor Dharmendra, the Deol brothers have navigated the highs and lows of the film industry hand-in-hand. While Sunny Deol established himself as a powerhouse action icon on the big screen, Bobby Deol captured hearts with his charm and recently scripted a massive comeback story. Unshaken by time or tide, their bond remains deeply rooted in family legacy, unwavering loyalty, and lifelong affection.
Sidharth Malhotra and his elder brother, Harshad, form a perfectly balanced sibling pair. Though they prefer to keep their public appearances low-key, their tight-knit bond is evident whenever the duo is spotted together. Despite pursuing entirely different professional fields—Sidharth in mainstream acting and Harshad in corporate banking—the brothers share an endearing relationship built on mutual respect and constant support.
Known for their infectious energy and playful banter, Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are a fan-favourite sibling pair. Whether cheering loudly for each other's career milestones or sharing nostalgic childhood photographs on social media, their mutual support serves as their strongest foundation. The duo never hesitates to express their admiration for one another, setting high standards for brotherly love.
The talented Khurrana brothers share a unique dynamic, cheering for each other like dedicated teammates while pulling each other's legs like best friends. Despite demanding shooting schedules and hectic professional lives, their sibling connection remains rock-solid, filled with playful jabs, goofy memories, and deep professional admiration.
Siddhant Chaturvedi and his brother Sanskaar share a deeply rooted, grounding connection. As Siddhant continues to carve a strong space in cinema with versatile performances, Sanskaar is carving out his own career path as a promising musician. Though the Chaturvedi brothers keep their personal life private, the brief glimpses they share online reflect an unspoken bond where they serve as each other's biggest pillar of strength.
Actor Pulkit Samrat is widely recognised for his vibrant screen presence, but behind the scenes, his elder brother Ullas has always been his primary anchor. As Ullas steps into the entertainment industry himself, Pulkit has extended unwavering support right from the start. Bound by shared creative aspirations, the Samrat brothers continue to back each other's artistic journeys.
Vicky and Sunny Kaushal have built a relationship defined by celebration rather than competition. Vicky often affectionately describes Sunny as the "more sorted one," while Sunny frequently expresses how his older brother's career trajectory serves as an inspiration. Their bond thrives on shared laughter, childhood memories, and a quiet commitment to always show up for one another.
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