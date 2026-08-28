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Raksha Bandhan 2026 special: Bollywood sibling duos redefining brotherly love on and off screen

This Raksha Bandhan special highlights seven real-life Bollywood brother duos, from Sunny and Bobby Deol to Vicky and Sunny Kaushal, whose unwavering support, shared dreams, and lifelong bonds endure beyond the shifting spotlight of fame.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 08:03 AM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 08:04 AM IST
Raksha Bandhan 2026 special: Bollywood sibling duos redefining brotherly love on and off screen
Image Credit: Freepik/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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