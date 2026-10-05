"Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork and as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years. I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither anyone has ever gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle," she added.