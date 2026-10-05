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  • /Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on IT raid reports: 'I've been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years'

Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on IT raid reports: 'I've been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years'

Rakul Preet Singh strongly dismissed the reports linking her to any illegal financial activity or personal searches, calling the claims false, speculative, and malicious. 

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 02:11 PM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on IT raid reports: 'I've been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years'
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Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on IT raid reports: 'I've been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years'
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