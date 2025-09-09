Rakul Preet Singh Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Shares Glimpses Of Divine Ganga Aarti - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently headed to Varanasi and offered prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. Sharing her experience, she took to social media and dropped the glimpses of her sacred visit to the divine temple.

Rakul Preet At Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Rakul took to her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption: Blessed to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and witness the ganga aarti #HarHarMahadev #Magical. She shared sneak-peak videos of Ganga Aarti which she attended with her team. The actress is currently shooting in Prayagraj for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. Looks like she took a day off and spent it in the most soulful way by seeking blessings at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Rakul Preet Singh's Upcoming Films

On the work front, she has Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi. She also has De De Pyaar De 2 which is an upcoming rom-com directed by Anshul Sharma, written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is a sequel to De De Pyaar De. The film stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.

Besides these 2, Rakul also is likely to star in Nitesh Tiwari's mega 2-part epic saga - Ramayana. She wil be playing Surpanakha's role in the mythological movie. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol in lead roles.

Ramayana Part 1 will release in Diwali 2026.

Now, with the sequel on its way, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds.