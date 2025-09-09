Advertisement
KASHI VISHWANATH TEMPLE

Rakul Preet Singh Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Shares Glimpses Of Divine Ganga Aarti - Watch

Rakul Preet Singh At Kash Vishwanath Temple: On the work front, she has Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi. 

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2025, 01:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rakul Preet Singh Offers Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Shares Glimpses Of Divine Ganga Aarti - WatchPic Courtesy: Instagram/@rakulpreetsingh

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh recently headed to Varanasi and offered prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple. Sharing her experience, she took to social media and dropped the glimpses of her sacred visit to the divine temple.

Rakul Preet At Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Rakul took to her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption: Blessed to visit Kashi Vishwanath temple and witness the ganga aarti #HarHarMahadev #Magical. She shared sneak-peak videos of Ganga Aarti which she attended with her team. The actress is currently shooting in Prayagraj for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2. Looks like she took a day off and spent it in the most soulful way by seeking blessings at the sacred Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul Preet Singh's Upcoming Films

On the work front, she has Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi. She also has De De Pyaar De 2 which is an upcoming rom-com directed by Anshul Sharma, written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain. It is a sequel to De De Pyaar De. The film stars Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Rakul Preet Singh.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Cast Revealed And Their Mythological Roles: Ranbir As Ram, Sunny Deol As Hanuman, Rakul Preet As Shurpanakha – Full List Inside

Besides these 2, Rakul also is likely to star in Nitesh Tiwari's mega 2-part epic saga - Ramayana. She wil be playing Surpanakha's role in the mythological movie. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol in lead roles.

Ramayana Part 1 will release in Diwali 2026.

Now, with the sequel on its way, fans are eagerly waiting to see how the story unfolds. 

