Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up About Football Training For ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’: ‘It Was A Challenge...’

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh, the talented and versatile actress known for her engaging roles in films across multiple languages, recently shared her experience of learning football for an action-packed sequence in her upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The actress, who is known for bringing authenticity to her characters, revealed how she embraced the challenge of picking up a sport she had never played before.

In an Instagram post captioned, “Kicking Into Action | Football Training for MHKB | From Basics to Game Mode | From reel to real!”, Rakul expressed her excitement and passion for the sport. She wrote, “Learning football for this scene was no joke, but I loved every bit of the challenge! I had never played football before, so it was really exciting to learn the basics of a new sport. Late-night practices after shoot, drills, every kick, every move was a step towards getting it right. Watch till the end for some fun game shots! Manageable seekh liya, hope you guys like it...”

Rakul’s dedication to her craft shone through as she spent hours mastering the fundamentals of football. From dribbling to passing and improving her overall game, the actress committed herself to every practice session with enthusiasm and persistence. This not only demonstrated her versatility as an actor but also showcased her unwavering commitment to bringing authenticity to her character, Antara, in the film.

Fans are eagerly awaiting Rakul’s performance in Mere Husband Ki Biwi, where her portrayal of Antara promises to be both dynamic and inspiring. With an impressive slate of upcoming projects, including De De Pyaar De 2 and Ameeri alongside Neena Gupta, Rakul Preet Singh continues to generate buzz and excitement in the industry. Her passion for taking on diverse roles and pushing boundaries makes her one of the most exciting talents to watch in Indian cinema.