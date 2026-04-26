Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3041149https://zeenews.india.com/people/rakul-preet-singh-reacts-to-jackky-bhagnani-s-situationship-remark-says-laugh-about-it-and-move-on-3041149.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleRakul Preet Singh reacts to Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘situationship’ remark, says 'laugh about it and move on'
JACKKY BHAGNANI

Rakul Preet Singh reacts to Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘situationship’ remark, says 'laugh about it and move on'

Rakul Preet Singh responded to husband Jackky Bhagnani's viral "situationship" remark by playfully schooling him in a video and urging the public to "laugh about it and move on". 

|Last Updated: Apr 26, 2026, 02:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rakul Preet Singh reacts to Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘situationship’ remark, says 'laugh about it and move on'Rakul Preet Singh reacts to Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘situationship’ remark (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai:  Producer and actor Jackky Bhagnani raised a lot of eyebrows as he called his marriage with actress Rakul Preet Singh a ‘situationship’. 

Now, in her latest social media post, Rakul has urged all to just 'laugh about and move on' from the statement.

She shared a fun video on her Instagram Stories where she can be seen mockingly scolding Jackky for making the controversial remark.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 'Runway 34' actress was heard saying, "How many times have I told him that we are Millennials, there is no need to act like Gen Z."

Jackky insisted that he did not intend to make the statement in the manner in which it was taken.

"I am sorry. But I did not mean it like that," he replied.

To this, Rakul said, "I know, but the world needs to know. It's okay. Considering you guys are not stopping, we thought we would also have a laugh about it."

Also Read: `Dil Waale Chor` out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan bring old-school romance in `Pati Patni Aur Woh Do` track

The clip further had the text, "Hogaya AAP log ka bhi ab...laugh about it and move on...", followed by a red heart emoji.

Recently, Rakul and Jackky opened up about why they got married to each other.

During the conversation, the filmmaker said, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything."

Later on, clearing the air surrounding the viral statement, Rakul penned on the Stories section of her Instagram, “We had a great laugh today about how one line from an hour-long conversation can suddenly become the headline. Funny... until it’s not. Context matters. Nuance matters. Conversation deserve better than being reduced to clickbait. Maybe it’s time platforms take a little more responsibility for the narratives they create.”

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Neem Karoli Baba biopic
Subodh Bhave’s Neem Karoli Baba biopic delayed due to CBFC clearance
us iran talks
Why Iran refused direct talks with the US and what happened in Pak | Explained
Raja Shivaji
Raja Shivaji cast: Who plays what in Riteish Deshmukh starrer?
Gurugram
Gurugram property price hike: 75% circle rate reality check — where to invest
US-Iran talks in Pakistan
Trump cancels Witkoff, Kushner visit to Pakistan for US-Iran talks
Kedarnath yatra
Over 1 lakh devotees visit Kedarnath Temple amid tight security arrangements
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, becomes 1st uncapped player in IPL to...
West Bengal Election 2026
'Mamata's time will end on...': Amit Shah ahead of Phase 2 polls in Bengal
Delhi News
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta reviews heatwave preparedness
KL Rahul
IPL 2026: KL Rahul's unbeaten 152 goes in vain as PBKS beat DC by six wickets