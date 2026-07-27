/Rakul Preet Singh returns to the gym after injury, says healing gave her a stronger mindset

She wrote, “Every journey has a chapter that no one plans for. Mine came in the form of an injury. One moment I was focused on becoming stronger every day, and the next I was forced to stop completely. It wasn’t just the pain that was difficult, it was the silence that came with stepping away from something that had become such a big part of my life. The gym wasn’t only a place where I trained my body. It was where I built discipline, cleared my mind, and reminded myself every day that growth comes from consistency. The hardest part wasn’t watching my progress pause. It was learning to accept that healing couldn’t be rushed. Every day I wanted to get back, but my body kept reminding me that recovery has its own timeline. There were moments of frustration, moments of doubt, and moments when I wondered how much I would lose. But slowly I realized that sometimes life isn’t trying to stop you. Sometimes it’s preparing you to come back with a different perspective”.