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  • /Rakul Preet Singh returns to the gym after injury, says healing gave her a stronger mindset

Rakul Preet Singh returns to the gym after injury, says healing gave her a stronger mindset

Rakul Preet Singh has resumed her fitness journey after recovering from an injury, calling her return to the gym the start of a new chapter. The actress reflected on how recovery taught her patience, gratitude and the true meaning of strength beyond physical fitness.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 09:08 PM IST
Rakul Preet Singh returns to the gym after injury, says healing gave her a stronger mindset
Image Credit: Rakul Singh, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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