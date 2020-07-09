Rakul Preet Singh's badminton bout with dad

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently in Delhi, and it seems she is having a gala time with her family here.

On Thursday, Rakul shared a glimpse from her outdoor session with her father.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a clip in which she can be seen playing badminton with her father in her residential society premises.

At the end of the video, Rakul also mentioned the score, sharing how her father beat her.

Rakul arrived in Delhi from Mumbai last month. She even shared her experience of travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On arrival, she had posted a photograph of herself at the airport. In the image, she's seen wearing a PPE suit, face shield, gloves and a mask.

On the film front, Rakul will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in a rom-com.