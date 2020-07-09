हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh's badminton bout with dad

On Thursday, Rakul shared a glimpse from her outdoor session with her father.

Rakul Preet Singh&#039;s badminton bout with dad

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet Singh is currently in Delhi, and it seems she is having a gala time with her family here.



Taking to Instagram, she posted a clip in which she can be seen playing badminton with her father in her residential society premises.

At the end of the video, Rakul also mentioned the score, sharing how her father beat her.

Rakul arrived in Delhi from Mumbai last month. She even shared her experience of travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On arrival, she had posted a photograph of herself at the airport. In the image, she's seen wearing a PPE suit, face shield, gloves and a mask.

On the film front, Rakul will be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in a rom-com.

 

Rakul Preet Singh
Kangana Ranaut's team replies to Pooja Bhatt, says thankful to Vishesh films for her launch but wants outsiders to be treated better
