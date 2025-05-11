‘Ram and Rhyme’: RRR Star’s Wax Statue With Pet Dog Unveiled At Madame Tussauds | Watch

New Delhi: Telugu actor Ram Charan and his pet dog Rhyme unveiled their wax statues in London on Saturday. The statues, which are displayed at Madame Tussauds Singapore, were launched in front of a live audience in London.

For the special event, Ram Charan was accompanied by his father Chiranjeevi, mother Surekha, wife Upasana Konidela, and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela.

Adding to the uniqueness of the occasion was the presence of his dog, Rhyme, making the event even more heartwarming. The wax statue features Rhyme sitting beside the RRR actor’s likeness.

A video from the event has been circulating online, showing the actor dressed in a black blazer, walking onto the stage with Rhyme as confetti rains down.

The duo delighted fans by striking the same poses as their wax figures, creating a picture-perfect moment.

This marks only the second time in Madame Tussauds' history that a pet dog has been included in a wax figure display.

On the work front, Ram Charan will next be seen in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi, starring alongside Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.