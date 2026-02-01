Advertisement
RAM CHARAN

Ram Charan, 2-Year-Old daughter mobbed by fans outside hospital while visiting newborn twins; Netizens say ‘no civic sense’

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela have welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl on Saturday. 

Written By Srujani Mohinta|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ram Charan, 2-Year-Old daughter mobbed by fans outside hospital while visiting newborn twins; Netizens say ‘no civic sense’(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who was recently blessed with twins, arrived at Hyderabad’s Apollo Hospital on Sunday morning along with his two-year-old daughter Klin Kaara Konidela to visit the newborns.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, showing the actor being mobbed by a large crowd of fans while carrying his young daughter in his arms. The chaotic scene has sparked outrage online, with many netizens expressing concern over the safety of the actor and his child.

Ram Charan, Daughter Klin Kaara Mobbed by Fans

The viral clip shows Ram Charan stepping out of his vehicle with his two-year-old daughter in his arms and attempting to make his way inside the hospital. However, the situation quickly escalated as fans surrounded him, jostling to get closer and clicking pictures.

Despite being accompanied by security personnel, the crowd pushed forward aggressively, leaving the actor visibly uncomfortable as he tried to shield his daughter from the chaos. Ram Charan was seen urging fans to move aside and clear the way.

At one point, the actor appeared upset and had to push some people away to protect his child. Fortunately, both Ram Charan and Klin Kaara managed to enter the hospital safely amid the commotion.

Netizens React

The incident has sparked strong reactions on social media, with users slamming the behaviour of the fans and calling it irresponsible.

Many criticised the lack of civic sense and questioned how such actions could endanger a small child.

One user wrote, “This is NOT a movie theatre to burst crackers and create chaos. It’s a public space, right next to a hospital. Do you even think about heart patients inside? Do you realise the damage those crackers can cause? Celebrating as fans isn’t wrong, but doing it like this is pure irresponsibility. If you want to celebrate, do it at Chiru’s house or take proper permission and organise a gathering. Don’t disturb the public and put lives at risk.”

Another commented, “Zero civic sense. Literally zero civic sense.”

A third user said, “We adore #RamCharan anna, but around his kids, safety and manners matter most. Respect over excitement.”

Ram Charan Welcomes Twins

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Konidela, have become parents for the second time. The couple has been blessed with twins — a baby boy and a baby girl.

Megastar Chiranjeevi announced the good news on X and wrote, “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins — a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes.”

Ram Charan also thanked his fans in his first statement after the announcement. “I’m thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers who have stood by us and supported us through every moment,” he said.

