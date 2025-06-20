Advertisement
RAM CHARAN

Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Konidela Celebrate Daughter Klin Kaara's 2nd Birthday With Her Namesake - Pics

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni visited Hydrabad zoo on daughter's 2nd birthday. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 11:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ram Charan And Upasana Kamineni Konidela Celebrate Daughter Klin Kaara's 2nd Birthday With Her Namesake - Pics (Source:IMDb)

New Delhi: Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela are celebrating their daughter Klin Kaara’s second birthday today. On this occasion the parents left no stone unturned to make the day both thoughtful and meaningful.

Last year, during a visit to the Hyderabad Zoo, a baby tigress was born and in a heartwarming gesture, This year, on her second birthday, Klin Kaara met her namesake for the first time now a beautiful, growing tigress. The encounter was nothing short of magical, serving as a powerful reminder of empathy, love, and connection.

Ram Charan and Upasana are strong believers that wildlife belongs in the wild. However, they also wholeheartedly support efforts aimed at improving the lives of animals in captivity ensuring they are treated with dignity, care, and respect.

 Klin Kaara’s birthday was not just a celebration of her life, but a beautiful ode to compassion and conscious living. It highlighted the value of empathy, the importance of respect for all creatures, and the quiet strength of raising children with values that embrace the world in its entirety.

