Ram Charan and Upasana share FIRST reactions after welcoming twins: 'Being blessed with three children...'

It is a moment of double joy for actor Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, as the couple have been blessed with twins, a baby boy and a baby girl. The happy news was confirmed by Ram Charan’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi, through a social media announcement.

According to the family, both the mother and the newborns are healthy and doing well. Soon after the announcement, wishes and congratulatory messages poured in from fans, celebrities, and well-wishers across the country.

Ram Charan Expresses Gratitude

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Reacting to the news, an emotional Ram Charan shared his happiness and gratitude. “Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment,” the actor said.

With the arrival of the twins, Ram Charan and Upasana are now parents to three children.

Upasana on Motherhood and Values

Upasana Kamineni Konidela also shared her thoughts, reflecting on faith, intention, and responsibility. “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility - and that true legacy lies in giving back,” she said.

Also Read | Double joy for Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela as they welcome twins – Baby boy and girl

A Journey to Parenthood

While the couple’s first pregnancy was a natural surprise, Upasana had earlier opted to freeze her eggs in her late twenties and early thirties. The birth of the twins marks the couple’s second experience of parenthood, following the arrival of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, in 2023.

Chiranjeevi Shares Family’s Joy

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share the joyous news and express gratitude. “With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes,” he wrote.

He added that welcoming the twins has been a moment of “pure joy and divine blessing” for the family, thanking everyone for their prayers, love, and good wishes.