Ram Charan apologises to Jasprit Bumrah after name mix-up, says 'I’m genuinely so forgetful...'

Ram Charan recently grabbed headlines during the grand music launch event of Peddi in Bhopal after accidentally mixing up cricket and football while talking about Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

The actor attended the event alongside music composer A. R. Rahman, actress Janhvi Kapoor, and the rest of the film’s cast and crew.

During a fun interaction with the audience, Ram Charan was asked to describe several Indian cricketers in just a few words.

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Ram Charan’s descriptions for Indian cricket stars

The actor described Sachin Tendulkar’s career as a “long legendary run,” while calling MS Dhoni “calm and cool.”

Speaking about Rohit Sharma, he said, “He’s everybody’s man,” and summed up Virat Kohli in one word: “Fire.”

However, while praising Jasprit Bumrah and calling himself a huge fan, the actor accidentally referred to him in a football context, leading to confusion and sparking reactions online. Clips from the event soon went viral across social media platforms.

Take a look:

Season so bad he made jasprit Bumrah a footballer pic.twitter.com/gh6RY09yVy — Pushkar (@Musafirr_hu_yar) May 23, 2026

Actor issues public apology on social media

Following the viral moment, Ram Charan took to social media to apologise for the mix-up.

“Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes,” the actor wrote.

He further added, “Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd.”

Expressing his admiration for the star pacer, Ram Charan continued, “I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on back foot.”

Read Here:

Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes.



Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up - it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd



I truly respect you and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when… — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 23, 2026

‘Peddi’ trailer finally unveiled

Meanwhile, the makers of Peddi recently unveiled the film’s much-awaited official trailer, offering fans their first detailed look at the sports action drama.

Announcing the trailer launch on Instagram, the makers wrote, “His arena. His rules. His game begins now #PEDDITrailer OUT NOW.”

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026, while premiere shows will begin on June 3.

Read Here | Peddi trailer out: Ram Charan-starrer sports action drama unveils official glimpse ahead of June release

Film set against 1980s Andhra Pradesh backdrop

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film is set in 1980s Andhra Pradesh and revolves around Peddi Pehelwan, a spirited villager who brings his community together through traditional wrestling and local sports.

Apart from Ram Charan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor as Achiyyamma, along with Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

The music for the film has been composed by A. R. Rahman.

Despite multiple release date changes, the film continues to generate strong buzz, with the newly released trailer further increasing anticipation among fans.