Ram Charan reveals daughter Klin Kaara’s face for first time on birthday

On Saturday, Ram Charan and Upasana uploaded a perfect family photo where the two of them were seen lovingly holding their little princess. Wishing their daughter on her special day in a joint post, they wrote, "Happy Birthday KlinKaara our precious little one (sic)", followed by red heart and evil heart emoji. For those who do not know, after knowing one another for many years, Ram Charan and Upasana got engaged in December 2011.