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Ram Charan reveals daughter Klin Kaara’s face for first time on birthday

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have delighted fans by unveiling their daughter Klin Kaara's face for the very first time on her third birthday. The heartwarming family picture has quickly gone viral, leaving fans showering love on the little one.

Published: Jun 20, 2026, 06:22 PM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
Ram Charan reveals daughter Klin Kaara’s face for first time on birthday
Image Credit: Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Instagram

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