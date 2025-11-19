Ram Charan’s Wife Upasana Kamineni Defends Egg Freezing After Backlash: ‘It’s Not Privilege, It’s My Right’

Mumbai : The wife of South superstar Ram Charan and also an entrepreneur by profession, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, has triggered an important debate over women ‘freezing eggs’ to focus on career.

The entrepreneur, who received backlash for the same on her social media, took to her X (formerly Twitter) account and expressed her thoughts yet again: “I’m happy to have sparked a healthy debate & thank you for your respectful responses.

Stay tuned as I voice my opinions on the pleasures/pressures of privilege – that you all have been talking about.” She added, “Don’t forget to check out my images! It has very important facts that will help you make the right comments.” She further added, “And for all those sound employers out there – let’s work together to get more women into the workforce.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

I’m happy to have sparked a healthy debate & thank your for your respectful responses.

Stay tuned as I voice my opinions on the pleasures/pressures of privilege - that u all have been talking about.

Don’t forget to check out my images ! It has very important facts that will… pic.twitter.com/rE8mkbnUPW — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) November 19, 2025

In a post, she asked, “Is it wrong for a woman to marry for love instead of giving in to societal pressure?

Is it wrong for her to wait until she finds the right partner? ” She added, “Is it wrong for a woman to choose when she wants to have children based on her own circumstances?

Is it wrong for a woman to set her goals and focus on her career rather than only thinking of marriage or having children early? ”

In another post, Upasana said, “FACT CHECK: I married for love and companionship at 27—a choice I made on my own terms. At 29, I decided to freeze my eggs for personal and health reasons, something I’ve always spoken about openly to encourage other women to explore their options. (for the record it wasn’t at Apollo.)

I welcomed my first child at 36 and am now expecting twins at 39.” She added, “Throughout my journey, I have given equal importance to building my career and nurturing my marriage, because a happy, stable environment matters deeply when raising a family.” The entrepreneur further wrote, “For me, marriage and career are not competing priorities — they are equally meaningful parts of a fulfilled life. But I decide the timeline!” That's not privilege; it's my right!!!”

For the uninitiated, Upasana, at a recent event in Hyderabad, was seen talking about the idea of "freezing eggs" to have kids later and primarily focus on their careers.

In a video shared by Upasana on her X account, she was heard saying, “The biggest insurance for women is to freeze their eggs. Because then you can choose when to get married and when you want to have kids, on your own terms, when you are financially independent.

Talking about Upasana and Ram, the couple tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their daughter in 2023, when Upasana was 34. The couple is now reportedly expecting twins.

During Diwali this year, Upasana announced her pregnancy via a post on social media.