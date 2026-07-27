/Ram Charan undergoes wrist surgery after Peddi injury, begins recovery and rehabilitation

Coimbatore: Actor Ram Charan has successfully undergone surgery for a right wrist injury sustained during the shooting of Peddi. The procedure was carried out at Ganga Hospital in Coimbatore. The surgery was led by Dr S Rajasekaran, Chairman of Ganga Hospital and a renowned orthopedic surgeon. Given the complexity of the wrist injury, internationally acclaimed hand and wrist surgeon Dr. Alejandro Badia from Miami, USA, joined the surgical team to perform the procedure, read a press statement.