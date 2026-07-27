Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Ram Charan undergoes wrist surgery after Peddi injury, begins recovery and rehabilitation

Ram Charan undergoes wrist surgery after Peddi injury, begins recovery and rehabilitation

Ram Charan has successfully undergone surgery for a right wrist injury sustained while shooting Peddi. The actor is recovering well and will undergo rehabilitation before returning to work, according to his team.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 02:54 PM IST
Ram Charan undergoes wrist surgery after Peddi injury, begins recovery and rehabilitation
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ram Charan undergoes wrist surgery after Peddi injury, begins recovery and rehabilitation
Ram Charan3 min ago
2
itr filing 20265 min ago
3
Supreme Court13 min ago
4
J&K police17 min ago
5
Auto news18 min ago