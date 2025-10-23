Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela Announce Second Pregnancy - Watch Her Baby Shower Video

Mumbai: Star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are set to welcome their second bundle of joy. Upasana took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring Ram, Chiranjeevi and other close family members and friends from the celebrations. Guests could be seen showering gifts and offering blessings to Upasana.

“This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings,” Upasana wrote as the caption for the video, which concluded with "New beginnings."

Ram Charan got engaged to Upasana Kamineni in December 2011, and subsequently married in 2012 in Hyderabad. In 2023, the couple had their first child, a daughter, whom they named Klin Kaara Konidela, which is derived from the Lalitha Sahasranamam, a Hindu text, and symbolizes purifying energy and spiritual awakening.

On the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer. The Telugu political action drama is a film directed by Shankar.

The film stars Ram Charan in dual roles, alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram and Samuthirakani. It followed Ram Nandan, a government official, embarking on a relentless fight against corrupt politicians. Determined to bring about fair elections, he tries to revolutionise the way the government operates.

He will next be seen in the film Peddi, a sports masala film, directed by Buchi Babu Sana It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma and Jagapathi Babu.

On October 12, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Ram Charan in popularising archery with the inaugural edition of the Archery Premier League (APL), the world’s first professional league in the sport, that will benefit ‘countless youngsters’.

“Glad to have met you, Upasana and Anil Kamineni Garu. Your collective efforts to popularise archery are commendable and will benefit countless youngsters,” PM Modi posted on X.

Both Ram Charan and Anil Kamineni, Chairman of the APL, have been actively associated with archery and played a huge role in the staging of the inaugural season of the tournament, which took place at New Delhi’s Yamuna Sports Complex.

After he met with the PM, Ram Charan took to social media to share his feelings.

“Honoured to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the success of the world’s first Archery Premier League, led by Anil Kamineni Garu. This is our small step to preserve the legacy of archery and promote it worldwide. Congratulations to all the athletes, we hope many more will join this incredible sport,” he wrote in his social media post.