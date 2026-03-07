Ram Charan wishes Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy ‘blessed journey’ as they begin married life

Mumbai: Superstar Ram Charan has extended warm wishes to actor Allu Sirish wedding and new life journey with wife Nayanika Reddy.

Ram Charan took to his social media account on the 6th of March and shared a picture from the wedding ceremony.

He wrote, “Congratulations dearest brother @allusirish & @nayanika_reddy Have a blessed journey together.”

Re-sharing the post on his social media account, Allu Sirish responded with a heartfelt note that read, “Thank you swami.”

The picture shows the newlyweds Allu Sirish and Nayanika pose with family members against a grand decorated backdrop at the wedding venue.

The groom Allu Sirish is seen dressed in traditional attire, while his bride Nayanika Reddy stunning in a silk saree paired with traditional jewellery.

Ram Charan looks handsome in a traditional black outfit and his wife Upasana is seen looking gorgeous in her golden ensemble.

For the uninitiated, Allu Sirish’s wedding took place on the same date as the wedding anniversary of his elder brother and superstar Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, who got married exactly 15 years ago, on the same date.

On the 2nd of March, t he couple had hosted a lavish pre-wedding bash for the members of the Telugu film industry.

This pre-wedding celebration took place at the prestigious Allu Studios.

Earlier this week, sharing the latest update about his wedding plans on social media, Allu Sirish had written the update on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle.

He wrote,“Nayanika & I are having an intimate wedding with family & friends on 6th March. But we're excited to celebrate our Pre-Wedding Reception with the Telugu film industry prestigiously at Allu Studios on the 2nd March. (sic)"

For the uninitiated, Allu Sirish and Allu Arjun's father, producer Allu Aravind, along with his wife and Sirish, had visited several prominent members of the industry to extend wedding invitations personally.