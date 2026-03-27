Ram Charan's birthday: Sukumar shares throwback video, sparks buzz around possible collaboration

Filmmaker Sukumar marked actor Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27 by sharing a nostalgic video from their time on set. The clip shows Sukumar riding a bicycle with Ram Charan seated behind him, offering a glimpse into their past collaboration.

Sharing the video on social media, Sukumar wrote, “Happy Birthday, dearest Charan @alwaysramcharan. Proud of what we created together… and even more excited for what’s coming next…!”

Birthday celebrations across industry and fans

Ram Charan’s birthday was celebrated widely, with fans and members of the film industry extending wishes on social media. The occasion also saw the unveiling of glimpses from his upcoming film Peddi (RC16).

The actor received messages from his father Chiranjeevi and several industry peers, while fan celebrations were reported across various locations.

Past collaboration and renewed speculation

Sukumar and Ram Charan previously worked together on Rangasthalam, which was a commercial and critical success. The latest post has led to speculation about a potential reunion between the two for a future project.

While there has been no official announcement, Sukumar’s caption hinting at “what’s coming next” has drawn attention online.

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Sukumar’s recent work and upcoming projects

Sukumar is currently associated with the Pushpa franchise, which has achieved significant box office success. The filmmaker is also expected to work on Pushpa 3: The Rampage, although details about the timeline remain limited.

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No official confirmation yet

Despite growing speculation around a possible collaboration, there has been no official confirmation regarding a new project featuring Sukumar and Ram Charan. Further updates are awaited from the makers.