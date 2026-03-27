Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3031184https://zeenews.india.com/people/ram-charans-birthday-sukumar-shares-throwback-video-sparks-buzz-around-possible-collaboration-3031184.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleRam Charan's birthday: Sukumar shares throwback video, sparks buzz around possible collaboration
RAM CHARAN

Ram Charan's birthday: Sukumar shares throwback video, sparks buzz around possible collaboration

Sukumar shared a throwback video with Ram Charan on his birthday, sparking speculation about a possible future collaboration.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2026, 10:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ram Charan's birthday: Sukumar shares throwback video, sparks buzz around possible collaboration(Image: Instagram)

Filmmaker Sukumar marked actor Ram Charan’s birthday on March 27 by sharing a nostalgic video from their time on set. The clip shows Sukumar riding a bicycle with Ram Charan seated behind him, offering a glimpse into their past collaboration.

Sharing the video on social media, Sukumar wrote, “Happy Birthday, dearest Charan @alwaysramcharan. Proud of what we created together… and even more excited for what’s coming next…!”

 
Add Zee News as a Preferred Source
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sukumar B (@aryasukku)

Birthday celebrations across industry and fans

Ram Charan’s birthday was celebrated widely, with fans and members of the film industry extending wishes on social media. The occasion also saw the unveiling of glimpses from his upcoming film Peddi (RC16).

The actor received messages from his father Chiranjeevi and several industry peers, while fan celebrations were reported across various locations.

Past collaboration and renewed speculation

Sukumar and Ram Charan previously worked together on Rangasthalam, which was a commercial and critical success. The latest post has led to speculation about a potential reunion between the two for a future project.

While there has been no official announcement, Sukumar’s caption hinting at “what’s coming next” has drawn attention online.

Also Read | On Ram Charan`s birthday, father Chiranjeevi shares unseen childhood pics

Sukumar’s recent work and upcoming projects

Sukumar is currently associated with the Pushpa franchise, which has achieved significant box office success. The filmmaker is also expected to work on Pushpa 3: The Rampage, although details about the timeline remain limited.

Also Read | Ram Charan health update: Chiranjeevi shares note after eyelid surgery, actor recovering well

No official confirmation yet

Despite growing speculation around a possible collaboration, there has been no official confirmation regarding a new project featuring Sukumar and Ram Charan. Further updates are awaited from the makers.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Auto news
Auto sales momentum continues in March, but growth signals moderation: Report
Auto news
India’s cheapest fuel is sold in these states, UTs: Diesel at just Rs 78.05
Hockey India Awards 2025
Hockey India Awards 2025:Navneet, Hardik win top honours; Zafar Iqbal lifetime
Technology
Google expands Search Live globally, now available in additional languages
Kerala
Can Kerala's Kazhakoottam deliver it for BJP in 2026 after 2 runner-up posts?
Jarmanpreet Singh
Exclusive- "2026 is a very big year for hockey": Jarmanpreet Singh reflects
did you know
Which city is known as 'Apple city' of India?
Technology
88% firms say cloud spending not enough to support AI push: Report
Auto news
3 Defender-style SUVs likely coming to India - Details
Noida International airport
Noida International Airport: PM Modi shares new photos ahead of inauguration