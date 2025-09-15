New Delhi: Veteran filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently took to his social media handle and took a dig at films on whopping budget. He praised Mirai star Teja Sajja for his performance. Mirai released worldwide on September 12, 2025 in eight languages, available in both 2D and 3D formats. It is directed by Karthik Gattamaneni.

Ram Gopal Varma in his long post on X wrote: "After seeing #Mirai , I don’t remember the last time VFX felt so grand , even in the so called + 400 cr films

Hey

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

@HeroManoj1

I thought you were miscast as the villain , and I slapped myself after seeing your terrific portrayal

Hey

@tejasajja123

I thought you might look too young to carry such large scale action and I was double wrong

The visuals, the background score, and screenplay structure is simply .

There are moments (especially the interval, the build-up, the devotional undertones) that felt supremely immersive.

In the middle of swords, spells, and supernatural threats, the film doesn’t fail to keep family, duty , love, and betrayal also in razor sharp focus.

Hey

@Karthik_Gatta

In totality, Mirai’s success is because it feels like a wonderful dream that you had . It is myth sprinkled in visual color mixed with heroism, and it achieves it’s ambition especially in it’s incredible narrative originality thanks to your grip on all the departments

Hey

@vishwaprasadtg

After seeing #Mirai , I don’t remember the last time VFX felt so grand , even in the so called + 400 cr films



Hey @HeroManoj1 I thought you were miscast as the villain , and I slapped myself after seeing your terrific portrayal



Hey @tejasajja123 I thought you might… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) September 14, 2025

, Inspite of not coming from a film family background , your individual passion fuelling such a project , going against all so called industry experts warnings , clearly prove that you believed in yourself , and not SAFETY thus proving FORTUNE FAVOURS THE BRAVE

I strongly believe that a film team’s job is not just about profit ,but it’s also about creating life lasting memories. Some shots feel like hymns and the action felt like rituals.

ALSO READ: Mirai Movie Meaning Explained: Why Teja Sajja’s Telugu Hit Shares Its Title With A Popular Japanese Anime

Lastly I want to say , this is not a small film which tried to be big .. it is actually a very big film which din’t boast about itself , till the audience BOOSTED it .. CONGRATS ONCE AGAIN

RGV didn't mention any Rs 400 crore budget Bollywood movie while taking a dig at the films made on a massive scale.