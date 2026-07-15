Ram Gopal Varma calls for ban on film censorship: ‘It’s an insult to audiences’

Chennai: Stating that censoring films was actually an insult to audiences, well known film director Ram Gopal Varma on Wednesday called for a ban on censorship. Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on why he thought censorship was unnecessary, Ram Gopal Varma said, "Censoring films actually is an insult to the audiences. In an era of smartphones, global streaming, and access to infinite information, to pretend that a government appointed committee (What is the qualification of its members ?) can shield adults from the film makers' perspective of any truth is not only outdated, but it’s also idiotic."