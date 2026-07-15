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Ram Gopal Varma calls for ban on film censorship: ‘It’s an insult to audiences’

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has strongly criticised film censorship in India, calling it outdated and unnecessary in the digital age. The director argued that audiences are mature enough to decide what they want to watch and urged the industry to challenge the censor board’s current form.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 03:58 PM IST
Ram Gopal Varma calls for ban on film censorship: ‘It’s an insult to audiences’
Image Credit: IMDb

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