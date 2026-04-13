Ram Gopal Varma credits Dawood Ibrahim for 'earning his living because of him', claims 'never got any threat calls in 90s'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) is known for his straight talks which most often than not court controversies and bring him to spotlight. He recently opened up on making gangster movies like Satya and Company - which earned him adulation and got rave reviews. While the 90s era in Bollywood was somewhere battling the silent underworld threats, RGV in his interview alleged that he never got any threatening calls from gangsters, despite making movies on them.

Ram Gopal Varma on Dawood Ibrahim

In his recent interview with Filmfare, RGV said that he dedicated his autobiography ‘Guns & Thighs’ to Dawood Ibrahim, but the publishers removed his name. He said, “I dedicated the book to Dawood Ibrahim also, but the publishers removed his name. If Dawood Ibrahim was not there, I would not have made Satya and Company, the two iconic films. How can I not dedicate it to him? I am earning my living because of him.”

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Adding more about the 90s gangster era, he claimed, "I was the only guy who never got threatening calls, the reason being they loved Satya and Company. They didn’t want to bother me. I kind of became their soul mate."

RGV praises Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge

Recently, Ram Gopal Varma expressed his appreciation for Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge'. He wrote on X, "The #Dhurandhar2 is not a film .. it is a RESET BUTTON for INDIAN CINEMA ..it will be foolish on all film makers part not to forget all films which were made before March 19th 2026 and starting from March 19th 2026 onwards everybody should bench mark all their to be made films with #Dhurandhar2 or else they will PERISH in it's FIRE."

The #Dhurandhar2 is not a film .. it is a RESET BUTTON for INDIAN CINEMA ..it will be foolish on all film makers part not to forget all films which were made before March 19 th 2026 and starting from March 19 th 2026 onwards everybody should bench mark all their to be made films… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 21, 2026

In an earlier post, he wrote: "The @Dhurandhar2 is a HORROR. It is a horror for all filmmakers who built their careers and their fortunes on dumbed down, over the top cinema. The cinema that demanded the brain to be left at home. The cinema that was rammed down our throats full of LOUDNESS and MASALA which will be now soon on a ventilator struggling for breath."

The #Dhurandhar2‌ isn’t just smashing box office records , but it is actually NUCLEAR BOMBING the very FOUNDATION of what we thought INDIAN CINEMA is .. And it would be an ABSOLUTE UNFORGIVABLE STUPIDITY to get BLINDED by just those THUNDEROUS COLLECTIONS alone , and MISS the… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 23, 2026

"#Dhurandhar2 will scare the living hell out of every filmmaker who still worships the godly hero. In #Dhurandhar2, @RanveerOfficial killed all those heroes who never bleed, and never feel pain, and then over the dead bodies of those kind of outdated heroes, he gave birth to a true real hero, flawed, yet dangerous and unpredictable and also his heroism comes from his actions instead of being thrusted upon the heads with ear drum shattering music."