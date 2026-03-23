Ram Gopal Varma defends 'Dhurandhar 2' against propaganda claims, says 'make your own...'

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has hailed 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' director Aditya Dhar for redefining Indian cinema, calling the film a transformative moment in storytelling and scale. Speaking to ANI, Varma expressed deep admiration for the recently released spy thriller, which hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film has already emerged as a major commercial success, crossing Rs 700 crore worldwide since its release. "I should thank him because he showed a new way of Indian cinema," Varma said, summing up his reaction to the sequel.

Elaborating on what sets 'Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge' apart, Varma suggested that the film goes beyond conventional definitions of cinema.

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"Calling Durandar just a 'film' doesn't feel right, because maybe in the last 20-30 years, no film has come like this, its scale, its twists, and even without relying heavily on story twists, its structure itself. Aditya has transformed that structure, especially the climax, what do you call it? Even the item songs, though unrealistic, gravity-defying fight scenes, he has packaged everything together in a complete, massive way," he said.

The film is a sequel to the 2023 hit 'Dhurandhar' and has drawn widespread attention for its blend of stylised action and narrative ambition. Produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the project features a multi-starrer cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal.

Varma also reflected on the broader implications of the film's success, suggesting it could shift audience expectations.

"The impact of the film is such that its merit, its quality, and its influence have made it a huge super hit. I feel 'Dhurandhar 2' has set a new benchmark. After this, the same old cliches, like hero elevation scenes where punches send people flying in the air or bouncing off the ground, those kinds of films might come to an end," he noted.

The film has not been without controversy, with some critics labelling it as propaganda. Addressing this, Varma dismissed the notion as subjective interpretation.

"As for propaganda, I don't really understand that term in this context. Everyone has their own viewpoint. If one person is accused, the defense will present their side too. People will share their perspectives. Aditya has shared his point of view through the film. If you don't agree with it, you may call it propaganda or false, but then you can make your own film in response," he said.

Prior to the interview, Varma had already described the sequel as a "cinematic disruptor" on social media, arguing that it signals a decisive shift away from formula-driven Bollywood storytelling.

He also criticised traditional tropes of invincible heroes, stating that the film "killed all those heroes who never bleed and never feel pain."

The film has received widespread praise from across the industry as well. Actors and filmmakers including Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli, and Anupam Kher have lauded the project.

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut described Dhar as a "superstar filmmaker," drawing parallels with globally renowned directors like Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino and Christopher Nolan.