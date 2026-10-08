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  • /Ram Gopal Varma heartbroken over Nana Patekar's sudden demise: 'Feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting'

Ram Gopal Varma heartbroken over Nana Patekar's sudden demise: 'Feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting'

Nana Patekar died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 09:27 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 09:27 AM IST
Ram Gopal Varma heartbroken over Nana Patekar's sudden demise: 'Feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting'
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