New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has landed in legal trouble for his controversial tweets about National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. A man claiming to be a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker has moved a court in Mumbai against RGV alleging he had passed 'uncharitable' remarks about Droupadi Murmu.

The complaint seeking action against Varma for offenses under sections 499 and 500 (defamation), 504 (intentionally insulting a person), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed by Subhas Rajora before the metropolitan magistrate court in suburban Bandra on July 14, the complainant’s lawyer D V Saroj said on Saturday.

The magistrate has adjourned the matter to October 11 for taking cognisance of the complaint, he added.

The complaint stated that Varma had made 'derogatory' statements through his Twitter handle which outraged the respect of women on social media. His tweets are tantamount to disrespecting the scheduled caste people.

Also, a case has been registered at Hazratganj police station on Sunday, he said. In a tweet on June 22, Varma had said, "If Drapaudi is the President who are the Pandavas? And more importantly, who are the Kauravas?"

In a tweet, on June 24 he tried to clear his stand and said, "This was said just in an earnest irony and not intended in any other way...Draupadi in Mahabharata is my favourite character but since the name is such a rarity I just remembered the associated characters and hence my expression. Not at all intended to hurt sentiments of anyone."

