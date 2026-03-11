Ram Gopal Varma on Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh’s film could challenge South cinema if it earns Rs 1500-2000 crore

New Delhi: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has heaped praise on director Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster film Dhurandhar, and is now expressing huge expectations from its upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. According to Varma, if the sequel manages to collect between Rs 1,500-2,000 crore at the global box office, it could significantly disrupt the dominance of South Indian films.

“Audience Is Deeply Invested in the Story”

During a conversation with Variety India, Varma spoke about the buzz around Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture starring Ranveer Singh.

“I think it will be fantastic. See, more than anything else, the audience has invested in the characters and the story so much. I think they will just follow the trajectory of the characters from part one,” he said.

Varma also pointed out that both instalments were filmed at the same time, making the sequel feel like a continuation rather than a typical franchise film.

“They shot both parts simultaneously, right? So it'll be like one film split into two. I don't think they'll have any over-expectations. This is not like a franchise. It's like the Baahubali films. Yeah, like that only,” he added.

He further predicted stronger box office numbers for the sequel. “I feel Dhurandhar 2 will do better business than part one. Also, they are promoting Dhurandhar 2 heavily in the south.”

Varma Says Film Changed Bollywood Action Style

Varma also claimed that Dhurandhar has changed the language of action choreography in Bollywood by focusing on realism.

“You can't have people flying in the air and kicking in the air. It's got to be all real,” he said.

He added that the sequel’s box office potential could challenge the dominance of southern films. “You see, if Dhurandhar 2 creates numbers like Rs 1500-2000 crores, then all the south films will go for a toss, I think. All south films are designed in the old-school manner.”

Varma’s Viral Reaction to the Trailer

The makers recently unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. After watching it, Varma took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the film and its director.

“This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2,” he wrote.

This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2 https://t.co/UXOO504Xtl — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 7, 2026

Star Cast and Story Details

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge marks Ranveer Singh’s return as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat, an Indian spy operating inside Pakistan.

The film also features a strong supporting cast, including R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.

The first instalment of the franchise was a massive box-office success, earning around Rs 1,300 crore worldwide after its release in December last year.

Box Office Clash on March 19

The sequel was initially expected to clash with Yash’s highly anticipated film Toxic. However, the clash was avoided after the release of Toxic was postponed from March 19 to June 4.

Instead, Dhurandhar 2 will now face competition from Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan. The film is a remake of Vijay’s Tamil hit Theri.

Both films are scheduled to release on March 19, with paid preview shows beginning on the evening of March 18.